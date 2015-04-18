FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 20 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: military
#World News
April 18, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 20 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have launched 20 air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria since early on Friday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said on Saturday.

There were seven air strikes in Syria using attack and bomber aircraft near Kobani and Al Hasakah and 13 in Iraq using fighter and attack aircraft as well as drones near Bayji, Ramadi, Al Asad, Fallujah, Sinjar, Hit and Tal Afar, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Louise Ireland

