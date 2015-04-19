U.S., allies focus on Iraq in latest air strikes: task force statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State militants with 13 air strikes in Syria and Iraq in a 24-hour period ending Sunday, a statement from the Combined Joint Task Force.

Twelve of the strikes were in Iraq, hitting tactical units, sniper positions, weapons, vehicles and buildings near the cities of Bayji, Fallujah, Kirkuk, Ramadi and Sinjar.

Near the Syrian city of al Hasakah, an air strike destroyed an Islamic State fighting position, the statement said.

