U.S., allies conduct 28 air strikes in Syria and Iraq: military
April 21, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 28 air strikes in Syria and Iraq: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants in Syria with six air strikes from Monday to Tuesday morning and conducted 22 strikes against the group in Iraq, the U.S. military said.

The Syria strikes were concentrated near Al Hasakah and Kobani, the military said in a statement on Tuesday. They hit tactical units, a checkpoint, vehicles and fighting positions.

In Iraq, coalition forces struck the area around Mosul, hitting a factory as they sought to weaken weapons production, the military said. There were also air strikes near Al Asad, Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Fallujah, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Emily Stephenson

