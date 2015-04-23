U.S.-led forces conduct 21 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted 16 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and five in Syria since Wednesday, the American military said.

The strikes in Iraq targeted Islamic State tactical units, buildings, sniper positions and vehicles around seven cities including Falluja, Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

The strikes in Syria were near Kobani and al Hasaka, it said.