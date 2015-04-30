U.S. coalition target Islamic State with 21 air strikes: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its partner nations conducted 21 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq since early on Wednesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation said on Thursday.

In Iraq, 15 strikes targeted Islamic State positions near seven cities, including Ramadi and Mosul, and struck numerous buildings, vehicles and units of militants, the task force said.

The six strikes in Syria centered around al Hasaka, ar Raqqa and Kobani, the statement said.

For a Reuters graphic on the strikes, see: reut.rs/10khCuA