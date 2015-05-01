FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 18 air strikes against Islamic State: coalition
May 1, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies stage 18 air strikes against Islamic State: coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led military coalition launched 18 air strikes in Syria and Iraq against Islamic State since early Thursday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The seven strikes targeting the militants in Iraq struck five units of Islamic State fighters and destroyed several fighting positions and other targets near the cities of Bayji, Falluja, Mosul, Ramadi and Tal Afar, the task force said on Friday.

In Syria, 11 strikes near al Hasaka, Dayr az Zawr and Kobani also struck eight Islamic State fighting units as well as two vehicles and other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

