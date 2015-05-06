FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 11 air strikes in Iraq: statement
#World News
May 6, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 11 air strikes in Iraq: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led military coalition launched 11 air strikes in Iraq against Islamic State militants since early Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes targeting the militants in Iraq destroyed vehicles, fuel tanks, buildings and other structures near the cities of Bayji, Ramadi, Mosul and others, the task force said on Wednesday.

The coalition conducted no strikes in Syria during the 24-hour period through Wednesday morning, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

