U.S.-led coalition targets Islamic State with 16 air strikes: statement
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition targets Islamic State with 16 air strikes: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 16 air strikes since early on Tuesday targeting Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying out the operations said on Wednesday.

In Syria, five of the air strikes hit near the key border town of Kobani as well as al Hasaka and ar Raqqa, the task force said in a statement. In Iraq, the strikes targeted areas near Mosul, Falluja, Sinjar, tal Afar, Bayji and al Qaim, it added.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Will Dunham

