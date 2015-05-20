FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 25 air strikes: task force
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Apple
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 20, 2015 / 12:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 25 air strikes: task force

Turkish soldiers (bottom L) watch as thick smoke billows following an air-strike in eastern Kobani as trails of fighter aircrafts are seen over the Syrian town on November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition staged 25 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq since early on Tuesday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operation said on Wednesday.

In Iraq, 16 air strikes targeted al Asad, Falluja, Mosul, Sinjar, Bayji and Huwayja, the task force said. The statement did not list any air strikes near Ramadi. Islamic State forces said they had taken full control of the western Iraqi city of Ramadi on Sunday.

In Syria, nine air strikes hit near al Hasaka and the key border town of Kobani, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.