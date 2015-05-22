FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State militants: military
#World News
May 22, 2015

U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State militants: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq since Thursday, concentrating on targets near Ramadi, the city that recently fell to the insurgents, the U.S. military said on Friday.

In the same period, the forces conducted five air strikes in Syria, hitting targets near Al Hasakah, Dayr Az Zawr and Kobani, according to a statement.

The five air strikes near Ramadi destroyed Islamic State armored vehicles, tanks, personnel carriers and improvised explosive devices and also hit a tactical unit, the statement said.

The coalition conducted strikes near the Iraqi cities Al Asad, Haditha, Mosul and Sinjar, as well.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
