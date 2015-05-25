FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 35 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq
#World News
May 25, 2015 / 2:14 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 35 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 10 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and 25 strikes in Iraq since Sunday, the U.S. military said on Monday.

Kurdish fighters, supported by the coalition, were forcing militants to cede territory in northern Syria at an increasing rate, U.S. Brigadier General Thomas Weidley, chief of staff of the coalition effort, said in a statement.

Most of the air strikes in Syria were targeted in the area near Al Hasakah, where they destroyed four Islamic State fighting positions, a checkpoint, an excavator and other equipment, according to the statement.

In Iraq, the strikes were targeted at Islamic State positions near Baghdadi, Bayji, Fallujah and Mosul, among other sites.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
