U.S.-led troops launch 15 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
#World News
June 2, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched 10 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq and five in Syria since Monday morning, the U.S. military said.

The strikes in Iraq hit Islamic State fighting positions, tactical units, buildings, machine guns and other targets near cities including Mosul, Sinjar, Tal Afar and Fallujah, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement Tuesday.

The five strikes in Syria were concentrated near Al Hasakah and Kobani, hitting tactical units, fighting positions, a command and control facility and a weapons cache, it said.

