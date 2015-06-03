FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies launch 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq: military
June 3, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies launch 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted 18 air strikes targeting Islamic State in 10 Iraqi cities since Tuesday morning, as well as four air strikes against the militant group in Syria, the U.S. military said.

The strikes in Iraq destroyed Islamic State targets including buildings, fighting positions, tactical units, vehicles and heavy machine guns, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement Wednesday. Cities hit included Ramadi, recently captured by the militant group, Sinjar, Tal Afar, Baiji, Kirkuk, Mosul and Fallujah, it said.

The statement said the strikes in Syria destroyed six Islamic State fighting positions near Al Hasakah and an armored vehicle near Dayr Az Zawr, where they also hit a tactical unit.

Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
