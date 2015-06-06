FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 19 air strikes: task force
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2015 / 1:09 AM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 19 air strikes: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 15 air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Iraq since early on Thursday and an additional four targeting them in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying out the operations said on Friday.

In Syria, air strikes using bomber, attack and fighter aircraft hit near al Hasaka and Dayr Az Zawr, the task force said in a statement. In Iraq, air strikes conducted using bomber, attack, fighter and drone aircraft targeted areas near Baghdadi, Bayji, Falluja, Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it added.

The air strikes were conducted between 8 a.m. local time on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.