U.S., allies target Islamic State with 19 air strikes: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 15 air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in Iraq since early on Thursday and an additional four targeting them in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force carrying out the operations said on Friday.

In Syria, air strikes using bomber, attack and fighter aircraft hit near al Hasaka and Dayr Az Zawr, the task force said in a statement. In Iraq, air strikes conducted using bomber, attack, fighter and drone aircraft targeted areas near Baghdadi, Bayji, Falluja, Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar, it added.

The air strikes were conducted between 8 a.m. local time on Thursday and 8 a.m. on Friday.