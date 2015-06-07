U.S. reports 22 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 22 air strikes against Islamic States militants in Syria and Iraq during a 24-hour period to Sunday, a U.S. military statement said.

Five of the 11 air raids in Syria targeted Islamic State fighters, vehicles and weapons near the northern city of Kobani, it said. In Iraq, 11 air strikes hit targets near five different cities, the statement said. The attacks were carried out between 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) Saturday and 8 a.m. (0500 GMT) Sunday.