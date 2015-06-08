U.S. reports 21 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 21 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria during a 24-hour period ending on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.

Fourteen strikes in Iraq hit targets near seven different cities, the statement said. In Syria, five of the seven air raids hit militant targets near the northern town of Kobani. The attacks were carried out during the 24-hour period ended at 8 a.m. local time (1.00 a.m. EDT) on Monday, it said.