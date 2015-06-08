FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. reports 21 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2015 / 4:49 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports 21 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 21 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Iraq and Syria during a 24-hour period ending on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.

Fourteen strikes in Iraq hit targets near seven different cities, the statement said. In Syria, five of the seven air raids hit militant targets near the northern town of Kobani. The attacks were carried out during the 24-hour period ended at 8 a.m. local time (1.00 a.m. EDT) on Monday, it said.

Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.