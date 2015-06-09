FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 23 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: task force
June 9, 2015 / 12:59 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 23 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq, Syria: task force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and allied forces conducted 14 air strikes in Iraq and nine in Syria against Islamic State militants during a 24-hour period ending on Tuesday morning, the U.S. military said.

The strikes in Iraq hit near Mosul, Tal Afar, Baiji, Kirkuk and Makhmur, destroying buildings, fighting positions, vehicles, and a rocket system belonging to the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

In Syria, six of the air strikes were concentrated around Kobani near the Turkish border and three near the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, where they destroyed four tactical units, three resupply boats, an excavator, a fighting position and a vehicle, the statement said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

