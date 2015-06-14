FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 12 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq
June 14, 2015 / 1:48 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 12 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted 12 air strikes against Islamic State targets in seven Iraqi cities on Saturday, the U.S. military said.

The strikes destroyed buildings, excavators, heavy machine guns and a tunnel system and struck Islamic State tactical units and rocket-firing and mortaring positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday.

The strikes occurred near Mosul, Sinjar, Tal Afar, Baiji, Falluja, Baghdadi and Makhmur, it said in a statement.

One strike was conducted in Syria, near Aleppo, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Heinrich

