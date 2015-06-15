U.S.-led forces launch 16 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces launched 16 air strikes targeting Islamic State militants in nine Iraqi cities on Sunday, the U.S. military said.

The Iraqi strikes destroyed Islamic State vehicles, buildings, tunnel systems, bunkers and weaponry near cities including Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Monday.

Coalition forces launched three air strikes against the militants in the Syrian cities of Kobani and al Hasaka, destroying two motorcycles, tunnel systems, fighting positions and a communication tower, the statement said.