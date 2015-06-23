U.S., allies stage 17 air strikes against Islamic State militants

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners staged 17 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Monday, including three in the Syrian border town of Tel Abyad, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Those three strikes hit three units of Islamic State fighters as well as a fighting position, a machine gun and a vehicle used by the militant group, the statement released on Tuesday said.

In Iraq, 14 air strikes hit near Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and other cities, and hit numerous units of militant fighters as well as fighting positions, staging areas and a bunker, the military said.