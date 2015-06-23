FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies stage 17 air strikes against Islamic State militants
June 23, 2015

U.S., allies stage 17 air strikes against Islamic State militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition partners staged 17 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Monday, including three in the Syrian border town of Tel Abyad, the U.S. military said in a statement.

Those three strikes hit three units of Islamic State fighters as well as a fighting position, a machine gun and a vehicle used by the militant group, the statement released on Tuesday said.

In Iraq, 14 air strikes hit near Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and other cities, and hit numerous units of militant fighters as well as fighting positions, staging areas and a bunker, the military said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

