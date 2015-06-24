U.S.-led coalition targets Islamic State in nine air strikes in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its coalition allies staged nine air strikes in Iraq and Syria in the latest round of daily attacks on Islamic State on Tuesday, a Command Joint Task Force statement said.

Eight of the strikes were near the Iraqi cities of Bayji, Haditha, Sinjar and Tel Afar, striking tactical units, vehicles, buildings and a mortar position, the statement released on Wednesday said.

An Islamic State tactical unit also was hit near Tel Abyad in Syria.