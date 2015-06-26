FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. allies target Islamic State with 28 air strikes in Syria, Iraq
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 26, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. allies target Islamic State with 28 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 28 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Thursday, including 10 near the Syrian border town of Kobani, the U.S. military said.

The strikes near Kobani along the border with Turkey hit eight units of Islamic State fighters as well as several vehicles, fighting positions and staging areas used by the militant group, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, a monitoring group said Islamic State fighters killed at least 145 civilians in Kobani in an attack it called the second biggest massacre by the hard-line group.

Other strikes in Syria hit near Tel Abyad, Raqqa and Dayr az Zawr. The 14 strikes in Iraq targeted Islamic State in 10 cities, including Mosul, Sinjar, and Tel Afar, among others.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.