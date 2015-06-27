FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State in Syria with 14 air strikes
#World News
June 27, 2015

U.S., allies target Islamic State in Syria with 14 air strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces launched 14 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and seven in Iraq on Friday, the U.S. military said, amid reports the militant group killed 145 civilians in the town of Kobani.

Four air strikes near Kobani, on the border with Turkey, hit three Islamic State tactical units and destroyed two boats, a fighting position and a vehicle, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Saturday.

Five air strikes near the militant stronghold of Raqqa destroyed five excavators, a vehicle and a remotely piloted aircraft. The task force said other strikes in Syria hit near Aleppo, Tal Abyad and Hasaka, where the militant group pressed a separate assault on Friday to capture government-held parts of the city.

In Iraq, the air strikes targeted militants near five cities: Baghdadi, Al Huwayjah, Baiji, Habbaniyah and Tal Afar. They destroyed buildings, weapons and vehicles and hit Islamic State tactical units, the task force said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
