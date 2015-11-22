FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 16 strikes in Iraq, nine in Syria: U.S. military
#World News
November 22, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 16 strikes in Iraq, nine in Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 16 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and nine in Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

Five of the Iraq strikes hit around Ramadi, destroying weapons, tactical units and fighting positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday. The coalition also struck targets in nine other Iraqi cities including Sinjar, Mosul and Tikrit.

The coalition said it used bomber, attack, ground-attack, fighter, and remotely piloted aircraft against ISIL targets.

In Syria, five strikes near al Hasaka destroyed two Islamic State vehicles and three structures, and wounded an undisclosed number of militants, it said. Three other strikes hit near al Hawl and one near Mar‘a.

Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
