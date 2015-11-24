FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. coalition stages 26 strikes against Islamic State
November 24, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. coalition stages 26 strikes against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition targeted Islamic State in Iraq and Syria with 26 air strikes against the militant group on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the coalition said nine strikes in Syria hit near four cities, destroying several fighting positions, vehicles and other targets.

In Iraq, 17 air strikes near six cities struck a 11 Islamic State tactical units as well as buildings, fighting positions and weapons caches, among other targets, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

