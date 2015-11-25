U.S. leads 23 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched a fresh round of daily air strikes against Islamic State on Tuesday, targeting the militant group with 18 strikes in Iraq and five in Syria, the U.S.-led coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, the strikes near 10 cities included six near Ramadi that hit five Islamic State tactical units as well as three fighting positions and five weapons caches, among other targets, the coalition said in the statement, released on Wednesday.

In Syria, five strikes near three cities also hit five tactical units and two fighting positions, it said.