U.S., allies lead 27 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
#World News
November 26, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies lead 27 strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 27 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Thursday.

The fresh round of daily strikes included 23 in Iraq concentrated in Mosul, Ramadi and Sinjar where they hit 11 Islamic State tactical units and destroyed several fighting positions and vehicles used by the militant group, the statement said.

In Syria, four air strikes near Al Hawl and Ar Raqqa hit three tactical units, among other targets, the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
