FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US targets Islamic State with 18 air strikes in Iraq -US military
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 27, 2015 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

US targets Islamic State with 18 air strikes in Iraq -US military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday, according to the U.S.-led coalition leading the military operations.

The strikes near five cities included seven near Ramadi that hit two of the militant group’s tactical units and destroyed four of its buildings, among other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement released on Friday.

Near Sinjar, five strikes hit three Islamic State tactical units and destroyed one of the group’s vehicles and fighting positions, the task force said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.