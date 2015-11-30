U.S., allies conduct 15 air strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 15 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement Monday.

In Iraq, 12 air strikes near seven cities, including five near Ramadi, struck six of the militant group’s tactical units as well as several fighting positions and vehicles, the Combined Joint Task Force’s statement said.

Three strikes near Dayr Az Zawr and Al Hawl in Syria hit another tactical unit and destroyed an Islamic State checkpoint as well as several pieces of equipment used by the militants.