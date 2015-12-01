U.S., allies conduct 13 strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States conducted 12 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Monday, and hit the militant group with a single strike in Syria, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The sole Syria strike was near Al Hawl, hitting a tactical unit, the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Most of the Iraq strikes, five, were concentrated near Ramadi, where they hit a tactical unit and destroyed fighting positions, command areas, a staging area, a weapons cache and two buildings, according to the statement.