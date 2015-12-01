FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 13 strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
December 1, 2015 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 13 strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A coalition led by the United States conducted 12 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Monday, and hit the militant group with a single strike in Syria, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

The sole Syria strike was near Al Hawl, hitting a tactical unit, the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force said.

Most of the Iraq strikes, five, were concentrated near Ramadi, where they hit a tactical unit and destroyed fighting positions, command areas, a staging area, a weapons cache and two buildings, according to the statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

