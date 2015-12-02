FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. coalition targets Islamic State with 17 strikes: statement
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. coalition targets Islamic State with 17 strikes: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 17 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The Combined Joint Task Force said 15 strikes near five Iraqi cities hit seven of the militant group’s tactical units. Nine of the strikes were centered near Ramadi, where they destroyed two buildings, 10 fighting positions, an improvised explosive device and a tunnel used by Islamic state, it added.

In Syria, two air strikes near Ayn Isa hit an Islamic State tactical unit and destroyed two of the group’s fighting positions, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom

