U.S. leads 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: task force

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 20 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force conducting the operations.

In a statement on Monday, the U.S.-led coalition said nine strikes near Al Hawl, Dayr Ar Zawr and Mar‘a in Syria, hitting four Islamic State oil well heads as well as four of the militants’ tactical units, among other targets.

In Iraq, 11 strikes targeted Islamic State near four cities, striking six tactical units, 13 fighting positions and other targets, the statement said.