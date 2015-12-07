FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. leads 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: task force
#World News
December 7, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria, Iraq: task force

A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing lands at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/USAF/Airman 1st Class Cory W. Bush/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 20 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Syria and Iraq on Sunday, according to the Combined Joint Task Force conducting the operations.

In a statement on Monday, the U.S.-led coalition said nine strikes near Al Hawl, Dayr Ar Zawr and Mar‘a in Syria, hitting four Islamic State oil well heads as well as four of the militants’ tactical units, among other targets.

In Iraq, 11 strikes targeted Islamic State near four cities, striking six tactical units, 13 fighting positions and other targets, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
