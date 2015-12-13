U.S., allies conduct 15 strikes in Iraq, seven in Syria: U.S. military

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 15 air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria against Islamic State on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said.

Six strikes in Ramadi hit multiple Islamic State targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday, as Iraqi forces attempt to retake the city from the militants.

Other air strikes in Iraq hit near Mosul, Fallujah, Sinjar, Tal Afar, Sultan Abdallah, Rawah and Qayyarah, the coalition said in a statement.

In Syria, the air strikes hit near five cities including the militant stronghold of Raqqa, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.