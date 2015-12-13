FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S., allies conduct 15 strikes in Iraq, seven in Syria: U.S. military
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 13, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 15 strikes in Iraq, seven in Syria: U.S. military

A man inspects the damage at an oil refinery and a gas station that were targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes, in the town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate, Syria, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 15 air strikes in Iraq and seven in Syria against Islamic State on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said.

Six strikes in Ramadi hit multiple Islamic State targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Sunday, as Iraqi forces attempt to retake the city from the militants.

Other air strikes in Iraq hit near Mosul, Fallujah, Sinjar, Tal Afar, Sultan Abdallah, Rawah and Qayyarah, the coalition said in a statement.

In Syria, the air strikes hit near five cities including the militant stronghold of Raqqa, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Ros Russell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.