U.S., allies conduct 16 strikes against Islamic State - U.S. military
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
December 14, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 16 strikes against Islamic State - U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 16 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, according to the coalition leading the operations.

In a statement on Monday, the Combined Joint Task Force said one air strike near Deir al-Zor in Syria hit a gas and oil separation plant used by the militant group, while two others hit two tactical units and other targets near Manbij and Mar‘a.

In Iraq, 13 strikes near six cities included one near Tikrit that destroyed two Islamic State oil tanks, the statement said. Other strikes hit one dozen tactical units and various other targets, including several improvised explosive devices, machine guns and fighting positions, it said.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

