U.S., allies launch 11 strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military
#World News
December 16, 2015 / 12:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies launch 11 strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies on Tuesday staged a fresh round of air strikes against Islamic State, with six in Syria and 11 in Iraq, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The nearly dozen strikes in Iraq included three near Al Qaim that hit a headquarters used by the militant group and two improvised explosive device facilities. Other strikes hit near Sinjar, Ramadi, Kisik and Hit, according to the statement.

In Syria, six air strikes near three cities hit three Islamic State tactical units, among other targets.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

