December 19, 2015 / 3:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. reports 20 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 20 strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Friday, including one near the Iraqi city of Fallujah that is being investigated as a possible friendly fire incident, the coalition leading the operations said on Saturday.

U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Saturday a U.S. aircraft appeared to have mistakenly carried out the strike that Iraqi Defence Minister Khaled al-Obeidi said killed nine Iraqi soldiers.

The coalition statement said 17 strikes were carried out in Iraq. Besides two strikes near Fallujah, Islamic State targets were hit near five other cities including Mosul and Ramadi, it said.

In three strikes in Syria, coalition aircraft attacked militant targets near Ayn Isa and Manbij, the statement said.

Reproting by Mohammad Zargham

