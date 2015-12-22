U.S. leads 25 strikes against Islamic State: statement

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition staged a fresh round of strikes on Monday against Islamic State with 17 in Iraq and eight in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes near five Iraqi cities included seven near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, which hit six tactical units and 12 fighting positions, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Six strikes near Ramadi hit two units as well as four weapons caches and two of the militant group’s buildings, the task force leading the operations said.

In Syria, four strikes near Mar‘a hit four Islamic State tactical units and a vehicle, the military said. Other strikes near the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, al Hasakah and al Hawl hit three tactical units, among other targets, it said.