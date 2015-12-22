FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. leads 25 strikes against Islamic State: statement
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 22, 2015 / 12:29 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. leads 25 strikes against Islamic State: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON(Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition staged a fresh round of strikes on Monday against Islamic State with 17 in Iraq and eight in Syria, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement.

The strikes near five Iraqi cities included seven near the northern Iraqi city of Mosul, which hit six tactical units and 12 fighting positions, according to the statement released on Tuesday.

Six strikes near Ramadi hit two units as well as four weapons caches and two of the militant group’s buildings, the task force leading the operations said.

In Syria, four strikes near Mar‘a hit four Islamic State tactical units and a vehicle, the military said. Other strikes near the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, al Hasakah and al Hawl hit three tactical units, among other targets, it said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.