U.S., allies conduct 18 strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military
December 24, 2015 / 1:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 18 strikes in Iraq, six in Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and six in Syria on Wednesday, coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

The air strikes in Iraq were concentrated around the northern city of Mosul, where nine strikes destroyed 24 Islamic State fighting positions, two vehicles, two machine guns and an excavator, the U.S.-led coalition said in a statement Thursday.

Five strikes near Ramadi, where Iraqi government troops have been waging an offensive to retake the city, destroyed five command and control nodes, “cratered” five roads used by Islamic State and denied militants access to terrain, it said.

Other targets in Iraq were near Sultan Abdallah, Albu Hayat and Kisik, the coalition said.

In Syria, four strikes near Manbij hit three tactical units and destroyed an Islamic State fighting position and logistics facility, the statement said. The other strikes destroyed fighting positions, a vehicle and a mortar system near Ayn Isa and Mar‘a.

