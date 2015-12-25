U.S. reports 31 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 31 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Friday.

In Syria, a dozen strikes using fighters and drones near five cities included eight strikes near Mar‘a and Manbij that struck seven tactical fighting units, destroyed several vehicles and wounded three Islamic State fighters.

In Iraq, the coalition staged 19 strikes near nine cities, including seven strikes near Mosul and three near Ramadi that destroyed 16 fighting positions, several tunnels, vehicles and bunkers.