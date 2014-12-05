FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led forces conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State
December 5, 2014 / 8:11 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led forces conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighbourhood, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and partner nations have conducted 20 air strikes against Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq since Wednesday, the U.S. Central Command said on Friday.

Five of six air strikes by U.S. military forces in Syria targeted the contested city of Kobani near the border with Turkey, Centcom said in a statement. Those destroyed six Islamic State fighting positions and a heavy weapon, it said.

In Iraq, U.S. and partner nations conducted 14 air strikes, mostly targeting areas in the oil-producing north of the country controlled by Islamic State.

Four air strikes near al-Qaim destroyed checkpoints, armored vehicles, bunkers, fortifications and a tactical unit, the U.S. military said. Others were directed at Islamic militants targets near Kirkuk, Samarra, Tal Afar and Falluja.

Two air strikes near Mosul destroyed 11 bunkers, nine heavy weapons, a vehicle and hit two Islamic State units, Centcom said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by James Dalgleish and Chizu Nomiyama

