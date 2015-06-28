FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: U.S. military
June 28, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct air strikes in Syria, Iraq against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged 17 air strikes against Islamic State positions in Syria and 10 strikes against the militant group in Iraq on Saturday, the U.S. military said.

In Syria, nine of the air strikes hit Islamic State positions near Kobani, five struck near Aleppo and three hit near Tal Abyad, the U.S. military said in a statement on Sunday.

In Iraq, the air strikes hit Islamic State targets near Mosul, Tal Afar, Sinjar, Fallujah, Bayji, Makhmur and Habbaniyah.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Jason Neely

