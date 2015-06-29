FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 23 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military
June 29, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 23 air strikes in Iraq, Syria: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies staged six air strikes against Islamic State positions in Syria and 17 strikes against the militant group in Iraq on Sunday, the U.S. military said.

In Syria, four of the air strikes hit Islamic State positions near Kobani, destroying boats, vehicles and bunkers. Strikes also hit near Ar Raqqah and Al Hasakah, the U.S. military said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, five air strikes near Tel Afar struck tactical units, bunkers and land features, the coalition said. Islamic State targets also were hit near Mosul, Sinjar, Bayji and other locations.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Bill Trott

