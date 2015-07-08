U.S., allies conduct 31 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

WASHINGTON - The United States and its allies conducted 31 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Monday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released early Wednesday.

In Syria, the strikes were focused near Tal Abyad, where seven bomber, fighter and drone attacks hit tactical units for the militant group and also destroyed vehicles and fighting positions, according to the Combined Joint Task Force statement. Out of the total 15 strikes in the country, there also were four near Al Hasakah and two near Aleppo, as well as strikes near Ar Raqqah and Kobani.

Sixteen air strikes in Iraq were spread throughout the country, hitting targets near Al Asad, Al Huwayjah, Baji, Falluja, Kirkuk, Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar. Islamic State targets near Haditha, though, bore the brunt of the force in the country, with five strikes hitting tactical units and destroying vehicles, an armored personnel carrier and weaponry.