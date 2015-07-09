FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 21 air strikes against Islamic State: military
July 9, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 21 air strikes against Islamic State: military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State in Iraq with 14 air strikes on Wednesday and conducted seven strikes against the militant group in Syria, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

The Iraq strikes were spread across the country, hitting targets near Baghdadi, Al Huwayjah, Falluja, Haditha, Kirkuk, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar. They destroyed a checkpoint, tunnel entrance, weaponry, buildings and a bunker, according to the Combined Joint Task Force.

In Syria, strikes hit targets near Al Bukamal, Aleppo, Raqqa, Kobani and Tal Abyad, destroying vehicles, bunkers, structures and fighting positions, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Doina Chiacu

