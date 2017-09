WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State on Thursday with 16 air strikes in Iraq and 15 strikes against the militant group in Syria, the U.S. military said in a statement on Friday.

The Iraq strikes hit targets near Bayji, Fallujah, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

In Syria, the coalition targeted Islamic State positions near Al Hasakah, Aleppo, Raqqah, Ayn Isa, Kobani and Tal Abyad.