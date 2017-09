WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies carried out 34 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq on Friday, the U.S. military said.

Various Islamic State targets near the city of Hasaka were hit in 12 of the 17 strikes in Syria, a military statement said on Saturday.

The allied forces also carried out 17 air strikes near eight cities in Iraq, including four near the northern city of Mosul, it said.