U.S., allies target Islamic State with 27 air strikes in Syria, Iraq
July 12, 2015 / 6:52 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 27 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces conducted 16 air strikes in Syria and 11 more in Iraq against Islamic State forces on Saturday, the Combined Joint Task Force leading the air operations said on Sunday.

In Syria, air strikes that were carried out using bomber, fighter-attack and drone aircraft were conducted near Al Hasakah, Ar Raqqah, Aleppo and Kobani, the statement said.

The statement said Syrian aircraft conducted air strikes within Ar Raqqah “near the time frame of coalition forces” that “were not coordinated with the coalition.” The statement said the nearest air strike by U.S.-led forces to Ar Raqqa’s city center was 4.2 miles (6.75 km) away and targeted four bridges.

In Iraq, air strikes using attack, fighter-attack and drone aircraft were conducted near Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Falluja, Habbaniyah, Makhmur, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the statement said.

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
