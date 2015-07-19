U.S., allies target Islamic State with 16 strikes in Iraq, nine in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces targeted Islamic State militants with 16 air strikes in Iraq and nine in Syria on Saturday, the U.S. military said.

The air strikes hit or destroyed tactical units, tunnels, buildings and weaponry in six Iraqi cities, with the most strikes - six - centered on Ramadi, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement Sunday.

In Syria, the coalition said eight air strikes around Hasakah - where Islamic State militants launched an offensive last month - hit six fighting positions, three vehicles, two weapons caches and a bunker system. The ninth strike was near the militant stronghold if Raqqa, it said.