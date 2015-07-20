FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies target Islamic State with 23 strike in Syria and Iraq
#World News
July 20, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies target Islamic State with 23 strike in Syria and Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies targeted Islamic State militants with nine air strikes in Syria and 14 in Iraq on Sunday, the U.S. military said.

In Syria, the strikes hit tactical units and fighting positions near Aleppo, al Hasakah and Kobani, and minefields near Ar Raqqah, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Monday.

In Iraq, the air strikes destroyed tactical units, vehicles and fighting positions near eight cities, including Mosul, Fallujah and Ramadi, it added.

Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Peter Cooney

