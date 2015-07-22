FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 30 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military
#World News
July 22, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 30 air strikes in Syria, Iraq: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria on Tuesday, and another 15 strikes targeting the militant group in Iraq, the U.S. military said on Wednesday.

Most of the strikes in Syria, 10, were concentrated near Al Hasakah, where they destroyed vehicles, fighting positions, a staging area, bunkers, an excavator and three checkpoints, according to a statement. Strikes also targeted Islamic State near Ar Raqqah and Kobani.

The Iraq strikes were spread throughout the country, but the three near Ramadi were intended to hit crucial targets for Islamic State, said Colonel Wayne Marotto, chief of public affairs for the Combined Joint Task Force, referring to the group as “Daesh.”

“Coalition air strikes are supporting Iraqi-planned and led ground operations around the Anbar capital Ramadi, specifically targeting Daesh units, vehicles, buildings, material and IED stores,” Marotto said.  “We select targets that would provide Daesh a tactical advantage.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler

